ZP election: District has 24 lakh voters

Nashik : The five-year term of Nashik Zilla Parishad is coming to an end on March 21. The state Election Commission has enforced the Model Code of Conduct after announcement of election programme for Zilla Parishads in the state. The election for 73 groups and 146 blocks in the district will be held in second phase on February 21.

The district has 2 lakh voters for this election. As many as 3500 election centres have been fixed. Political parties should follow the Model Code of Conduct, asked District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

The election programme for 25 Zilla Parishads and 283 Panchayat Samitis in state was declared on Wednesday. On the backdrop of this, the District Collector called an urgent meeting and ordered to enforce the Model Code of Conduct strictly. Election for Nashik Zilla Parishad will be held in second phase on February 21. Administrative preparations have been started for this.

As per provisional voters list for ZP, the district has 24,27,135 voters. The final list will be declared on January 21. Officials from Deputy District Collector grade will be appointed as returning officials. In addition, various committees have been formed at taluka level for implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, informed the District Collector.

Nodal officials will also be appointed at district level for this. A cell for implementation of the Model Code of Conduct will be started in the district collectorate and Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar has been appointed as chief of this cell. Deputy District Collector Shashikant Mangrule, and Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar were also present for the media briefing.

Meanwhile, 18000 employees will be required for the elections, informed the administration. The Election Commission had instructed to use the electronic voting machines of central Election Commission. As per this there is requirement of 7,000 EVMs (2 each per voting centre) in the district. Currently, 5,000 EVMs are available and remaining EVMs will be brought from Madhya Pradesh.

Candidates have to file their nomination online this time. They can fill up nominations at any time and oath letter through computer system. There is no more need to table oath letter on stamp paper. A cell will be formed to resolve the difficulties faced by candidates while filling up their nominations.

It is necessary to submit caste certificate and caste validity certificate along with nomination. One can submit receipt mentioning filing of application with caste validity committee or other proof, if there is no caste validity certificate. Concerned candidates have to submit the caste validity certificate within six months of the result.

There will be special attention on social media considering campaigning on it. A meeting will be conducted with district SP and discussions will be held to keep watch on it through cyber cell, the District Collector informed further.