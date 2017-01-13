Swimming pool, cycle track to be developed

Nashik: Citizens have demanded a swimming pool in Gangapur Road area since last 15 years. As per this, it will be constructed on the playground near Akashwani Kendra on Gangapur Road and fund of Rs. 5 crore has been approved for this.

Besides this, a state-of-the-art jogging and cycle track will be constructed in Phadol Farm to forest nursery area. Government approved the fund of Rs. 2.50 crore for this. It also approved the fund of Rs. 11 crore to do various development works.

The length of the swimming pool will be 25 metre, whereas width will be 20 metre and depth will be 1.50 metre. There will be gymnasium hall, yoga hall, bath house and multipurpose hall.

The length of the jogging track will be 2800 metre and width will be 4 metre. Landscape will be created in middle of the jogging track to beautify it.