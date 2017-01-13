City traffic police ask traffic rule violators to write essay

Nashik : Nashik city traffic police conducted a unique project where they asked traffic rule violators to write an essay on traffic rules. As a part of ongoing National Safety Campaign, police stopped those two-wheeler drivers driving their vehicles without helmet and traffic rule violators at Mumbai Naka and asked them to write the essay on traffic rules and benefits of helmet, instead of charging a fine.

The traffic police officials stopped those driving their vehicles without helmet and welcomed them to the essay writing competition. As a result traffic rule violators faced difficulties.

The city traffic branch is conducting various projects every day. Essay writing was part of them. Mumbai Naka police focussed on two wheeler riders on service road coming from New Nashik side. They were asked to sit and write the essay. Police officials, inspectors and personnel were welcoming those who were found driving their vehicles without helmet and traffic rule violators to the essay competition.

The number of those dying in road accidents is increasing. There sis a need to use helmets for self protection and to follow traffic rules to bring this percentage under control. This unique project was conducted to remind people about this. As a result, those breaching the traffic rules will remember it forever, informed ACP (traffic) Jayant Bajbale.