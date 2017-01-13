Annual function held at Shining Star Academy

Nashik : The Annual Day celebration of Shining Star Academy, primary and secondary section was held recently, with great enthusiasm and zeal at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall, Nashik. Students danced to melodious tunes. Mythological dance such as Shiv Tandav, Gondhal, Maharashtrachi Lokdhara, Punjabi hits and many more dance tapping performances were well choreographed by Deepali Waghate and the respective class teachers.

A mime act which was directed by teacher Vinod, the Std VIII students to educate how now-a-days mobile controls human being in different situations. The programme was graced by Prasad Pawar, the famous photographer as chief guest and Kamini Pawar, a well experienced art person as guest of honour.

The annual report was presented by Principal Geeta Vyas. The programme was compered by Veena Daryani and Manisha Tungar. The programme was successful with the due cooperation of teaching and non-teaching staff of the school under the guidance of Principal Geeta Vyas.