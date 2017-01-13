Innovative Seminar by Nashik Surveyors Assocn receives overwhelming response

Nashik: Indian Institute of Insurance Surveyors & Loss Assessors Nashik Unit, under guidance of Maharashtra Chapter organised a full-day ‘Innovative National Seminar’ at Nashik Engineering Cluster Ambad MIDC, with idea by its president Umesh Somani on Saturday (Jan. 7).

It was attended by more than 150 participants from across all over India including Motor Insurance Surveyors, Government & Private Insurers and Auto Dealers. This was the first seminar of this kind in the country which was approved jointly by IRDA and SEBI. The objective behind the seminar was to upgrade knowledge and information of Insurance professionals.

The seminar was inaugurated by the chief guest Bharat Kalaskar, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Nashik region. He spoke on Road Safety & Motor Vehicle Act, Driving License Amendments in details and also responded to queries asked by Insurance professionals on Motor Vehicle Act.

National Council Member Naishad Desai – Surat, Satish Pawar, Chairman, Pune unit, Vishwas Damale – IIISLA Observer, Amol Pagare and Anand Alkutkar were present at the seminar.

All India IIISLA President Lalit Gupta provided his guidance through video conferencing and extended his greetings for organisation of this Innovative Seminar. Experts Abhay Nagar and Amol Pagare of Answers Financial Solutions guided on financial investment planning and income generation by citing various examples.

Anand Alkutkar – Senior Surveyor of Pune elaborated on details of Motar Insurance Policies, Terms & Conditions which are helpful to Insurance Surveyors and Claim Officers.

Umesh Somani President – Nashik unit and Vilas Bodke – Chairman of the seminar in their introductory speeches narrated the idea of Innovative Seminar.

Anand Tambat compered the seminar, whereas Rohit Patil – Vice-President – Nashik Unit proposed the vote of thanks.

Yogesh Chandak – treasurer, Nashik unit, Dipak Kadam, Bhalchandra Mahajan, Vaibhav Kulkarni, Rohan Tambat, Bhausaheb Shirsat, Ramdas Narode, Vidul Bhamre, Keshav Khairnar and Sudhir Choudhary took sincere efforts for success of the seminar.