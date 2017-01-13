Cyber Safety lessons for Wisdom High students

Nashik: Internet has become so much the part of life that people cannot imagine the modern world without it. But this technology has its own pitfalls also. Wisdom High International School had organized a presentation on ‘Cyber Safety Awareness’ in association with Quick Heal Foundation, Pune, to make students aware of these dangers,.

Neha Phatak, who is studying at RYK Science College and is associated with the Foundation as a part of the project, conducted the session for Grade 8, 9 CIE and SSC students recently.

She covered many aspects of cyber safety ranging from basics ‘What is Internet?’ to ‘What is cybercrime?’ and ‘How to prevent it?’, ‘Punishments for the offence’, etc. She also covered the very important topic on how to use internet safely. It was very insightful and informative session and students learnt a lot about safety measures to be taken while using internet.