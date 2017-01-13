Seven office bearers surrender their vehicles

Nashik: Following enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct after declaration of election programme for Nashik Municipal Corporation, five office bearers as well as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor surrendered their vehicles. They surrendered their vehicles between 4.30 pm and 6 pm, informed executive engineer (mechanical) of the NMC, Bajirao Mali.

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, house leader, opposition leader, education committee chairperson, west divisional ward committee chairperson and women and child welfare committee chairperson surrendered their vehicles. These vehicles have been kept at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

Meanwhile, other office bearers had surrendered their vehicles earlier after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect for graduate constituency election. Permission was given to important office bearers to use government vehicles on the route from their residences to office, but following declaration of municipal election programme, seven office bearers surrendered their vehicles.

Considering the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, work is going on to remove posters and banners of political parties and leaders. This work will continue till election. Employees from NMC anti-encroachment department have been appointed for this. If people find posters or banners of any political party or person at any place, they should convey it to concerned NMC officials or employees, NMC has urged.