Guru Gobind Singh Foundation celebrates Founder Day

Nashik: The three-day Founder Day Celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Foundation, Nashik, celebrated as Gurpurab on January 6, 7 & 8th, 2017, ended on afternoon of January 8, 2017 with prayer for peace, prosperity, health and strength for all.

The Celebrations began on January 6, with Shabad/Kirtan by Bhai Manmohan Singh from Foundation and students of Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic and Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering and Research Centre, followed by Katha/Vichar by Gyani Harpal Singhji (Fatehgarh Saheb) and Kirtan by Bhai Inderjit Singh Khalsa (Sri Amritsar Walle).

Gyani Harpal Singh and Bhai Inderjit Singh Khalsa also gave away prizes to the winners of Gurbani and Turban Tying Competition. Gyani Harpal Singhji also conducted special interactive seminar for students and general public.

On this occasion Guru Gobind Singh Foundation in association with Apollo Hospital Nashik organized a Medical Check Up Camp, attended by large number of people. Foundation in association with Civil Hospital Nashik also organized a Blood Donation Camp, in which more than 40 people donated blood.

Gyani Harpal Singh, Bhai Inderjit Singh Khalsa, MLA Mrs. Seema Hire, S.G.S Birdi, President GGSF, S.B.S Chhabra, S.H.S Anand, other Management members and Foundation CEO Permindur Singh also had Prasad in Guru Ka Langar along with the people from all walks of life.

On all three days more than 20 thousand guests from various walk of life had food/Prasad in Guru Ka Langar, prepared by Guru Gobind Singh Foundation members, Staff and volunteers from all section of the society.