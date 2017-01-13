FIA students shine at Cambridge Int’l Exam

Nashik : The A levels (Grade XII) Cambridge International Examinations board results were recently released at Fravashi International Academy. The students broke all records of the past years by achieving outstanding results.

Atharva Sakhala, the topper of the batch secured an exceptional 4A*s and an aggregate marks of 91.3%, followed by Nishita Dahisariya at the 2nd position with a remarkable 3A*s and 1A and an aggregate score of 87% marks.

The 3rd position was bagged by Neha Shaikh with an excellent 1A*s and 3As and an aggregate marks of 86.6%. The 4th position was taken by Zeeshan Mehta with a brilliant 2 A*s and 2 As and an aggregate marks of 82.4%, while the 5th position was bagged by Anmol Bajwa with a commendable 4 As and 1 B and an aggregate marks of 80.83%.

Chairman Ratan Luth and vice chairpersonSharvari Luth applauded the hard work and sincerity of the students and the committed, focused and dedicated efforts of Dr. Makarand Mulay, FIA’s technical director – education and the expert faculty for this significant accomplishment.