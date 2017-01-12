Ojashree Sarda and Kshitij Shah receive ‘Sustainable Mobility Awards’

Ojashree Sarda and Kshitij Shah of U+ Collective have been declared the joint runner up of the Volvo Sustainable Mobility Awards.

The aim of the award is to recognise and reward initiatives to promote sustainable mobility. Their propostion for a smart industralial estate lead them to win this prestigious prize.

U+ Collective is a young start-up initiated with the purpose of bringing about urban change. They aim to transform industrial hinterlands and help in the provision of basic infrastructural, environmental and public amenities.