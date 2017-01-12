Mercury dips to 5.8 degree Celsius

NASHIK : Reeling under an intense cold wave since over last few days, Nashik city yesterday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The city has been experiencing an extreme dip in temperature since last two days.

The minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius was recorded on Tuesday. The cause behind this is the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. As a result, Maharashtra is gripped by cold wave conditions, especially central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha. It has added to the worries of grape producers.

Last year, the minimum temperature in Nashik was 4.5 degree Celsius on the same day. Citizens had to wear warm clothes throughout the entire day yesterday to protect themselves from the chilling cold.

The minimum temperature at Malegaon was 7.4 degree Celsius, whereas it was 8.0 degree Celsius at Jalgaon.