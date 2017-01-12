Nashik : Following declaration to operationalise auto DCR system to bring transparency in functioning of town planning department at Nashik Municipal Corporation, this system will start functioning from March. In addition, implementation of new city Development Plan, which was approved partially, will be conducted online from March 1.

People had to visit NMC frequently to get construction related permissions. Employees in the town planning department had to handle work of the official. There were complaints that financial dealings took place on large scale through this and wrong documents were issued. People had to wait for longer despite submission of all documents. Considering this Nashik Municipal Corporation administration has started to issue construction related permissions on the lines of CIDCO.

After Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna took this decision about this, this work has got momentum. A computer system Auto DCR will be implemented and contract has been given to Swaftech Company. Work to prepare the system by this company is in final stage.

As new city DP got partial approval, NMC has made all the preparations to issue all construction related permissions online by operationalising the Auto DCR system. As per this system, developers have to attach architectural plan, map and other necessary documents and upload on this software. Thereafter they have to apply online. The town planning department will check these documents. Accordingly, all essential permissions to eligible applicants will be issued online.

Meanwhile, after filling up the online application with all documents, they will be verified automatically at every level. The work to prepare this system is in the final stage. New construction permissions will now be given as per new DP and DCPR. New Auto DCR system will be operationalised as per new DP. Developers will largely be benefitted by this system. They will get permissions immediately. A separate cell has been formed in the town planning department as per declaration.