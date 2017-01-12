Gandhigiri by city police

Nashik : The traffic police distributed roses to commuters who were found not using subway, crossing the road and violating other traffic rules.

The national Road Safety Campaign has been started from Monday (Jan. 9). As a part of this, city police has organised various projects from January 9 to 16. Traffic police and other associations gave roses to those found violating the traffic rules.

Traffic jam is a common sight on old Mumbai-Agra highway due CBS, district court and district collectorate. Though NMC has constructed subway here, citizens are not using it. Many commuters cross the highway to save their time, but this is dangerous for them and motorists and other vehicles.

On the backdrop of this, traffic police gave roses to those commuters crossing the highway and informed them about the dangers. Informing about this ACP (traffic) Jayant Bajbale stated that percentage of death of commuters is high in the city. Mishaps take place while crossing the road. This project has been undertaken to encourage commuters to use the facility where it is available, he clarified.

Meanwhile, cleanliness was conducted in the subway at Dwarka square. Citizens will be given roses this way there from Wednesday, Bajbale informed. Considering ongoing Road Safety Week, traffic department is conducting various projects.