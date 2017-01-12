‘The growth and development of employees is the highest calling of leadership’

Nashik: “When you put together deep knowledge about a subject that intensely matters to you, charisma happens. You gain courage to share your passion, and when you do that, folks follow,” thus expressed industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a Navratna company had organised a special workshop for its employees on “Communication Skills”. General Manager (AMD) A B Gharad welcomed Dr. Bhanose by giving aircraft memento. He in his welcome speech said, “The very essence of leadership is that you have to have vision. Training workshops motivates employees to develop such Vision.” Senior Manager (Training) A V Shreeram compered the event.

U B Singh, Assistant General Manager was guest for the event. Deputy General Manager (HR) R B Mangurkar proposed the vote of thanks and said that, “series of such workshop shall help HAL to bring in transformation”. Dhanraj Patil, Satish Shewale, Amol Ahirrao, Keshav Pawar and more than 100 employees attended the workshop.