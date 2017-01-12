Cultural Night held at Sandip Foundation

Nashik: In Sandip Foundation’s Engineering, Polytechnic & Pharmacy colleges ‘Sandipotsav-2017’ festival, which began from January 2, 2017 came to end on January 8 with Cultural Night programme.

The Cultural Night became the center of attractioz of ‘Sandipotsav-2017’ where the students performed group dance and solo dance. Many students sung Marathi, Hindi and English songs to make this Cultural Night delightful. Moreover to this students made crowd laugh with presentation of comedy skits. Fashion show by the students was the most glamorous slice of the event.

Dr. R G Tated, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sandip University, Dr. S T Gandhe, Principal, SITRC, Dr. M P Ray, Principal, SIEM, Dr. A G Jadhav, Principal, SIPS, Prof. P N Patil, Principal, SP, Prof. Sandeep Pawar, Principal, SIP, Dean (Admin) Dr. Rakesh Patil, Dean (Academics) Dr. P R Baviskar, Dean (Admin) Prof. N L Bhirud, Dean (Academics) Prof. A S Dube, Gathering coordinators Prof. K L Bidkar and Dr. A D Potgantwar, staff members and students were present for this Cultural Night. Sandip Foundation’s chairman Dr. Sandip Kumar Jha, general manager Mohini Patil, mentor Prof. P I Patil extended their warm wishes for this event.