New Year Carnival organised at New Era

Nashik: The tiny tots of Std Ist of New Era English School celebrate and welcomed the New Year with great zeal and zest. The celebration was unique. The children were dressed in green to blend with the environment.

In jungle safari children came across different types of animals. The Carnival had many different zones like, mask dance, story corner, game zone etc.

The children were thrilled with various games like Iski topi uske sir, Rang Birangi Duniya, chatting katta, treasure hunt etc. The game treasure hunt not only gave joy and pleasure, but also helped students to learn basic calculations. The kids were overjoyed to find themselves in the story zone as they learnt life sills and moral values. An effort to conserve the environment which is the key to survival of human beings was the motto behind the Carnival.

The main objective of this celebration was to bring awareness in the future generation about plants and animals and to save the planet – earth.

“We enjoyed the Carnival to the fullest,” exclaimed most of the students. The day was culminated for the students memories to be cherished for long.