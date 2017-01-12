Table report regarding violation of MCC, instructs DC

Nashik : District Collector Radhakrishnan B ordered concerned departments to conduct inquiry whether there was violation of the Model Code of Conduct during inauguration of green gym at Panchavati or not and table report within two days. MLA Balasaheb Sanap likely to be in difficulty with this.

The green gym has been constructed at Shri Panchavati education society through the MLA fund of Sanap. It was inaugurated on Sunday in presence of MLA Sanap, but as the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the District Collector issued orders to conduct inquiry into this under suo motu.

Nashik regional prant official Rahul Patil will conduct inquiry into this and will table report about it. The cell which has been formed for implementation of the Model Code of Conduct will verify the truth then. If there is any substance, then next action will be taken. Meanwhile, MLA Sanap can face difficulties due to this.

Meanwhile, the cell has been formed under Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar for implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. In addition, instructions have been issued to offices of prant officials to form the cell in this way, informed Deputy District Collector of election branch Pradnya Badhe-Misal. If citizens have any complaints about violation of the Model Code of Conduct, they should contact on landline number 0253-578501 and register their complaints, urged the election branch.

The district administration will provide training to officials and employees about voting and counting of vote process for graduate constituency in two phases. The first training workshop will be held at Dadasaheb Gaikwad hall at Bhabhanagar on January 23, whereas second workshop will take place on January 30. A media certification and monitoring committee has been formed under the District Collector for media. As a precautionary measure, video shooting of the voting procedure will be conducted at 136 election centres.