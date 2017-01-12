Market Day celebrated at Global Vision Int’l School

Nashik: Global Vision International School once again opened the campus to fun loving activities, as S. M. Education Foundation, on the occasion of school festival Brainwave, celebrated ‘Market Day’.

Renowned personalities of the city such as Dr. V Balasubramanyam, Dr. Padma Balasubramanyam, Ishwar Subramanyam, Kailas Sangale, S A Deshmukh, Prof. Sharad Gadakh, Nitin Hire and many others graced the event with their presence.

Secretary of the education society Shashank Manerikar and the Director Vijayalaxmi Manerikar felicitated the distinguished guests and presented them a shawl, coconut and a bouquet as a token of gratitude and welcomed them. The programme commenced with the countdown and Ganesh Vandana performance, Market Day is a fun day for all kids, they can play games, buy things, eat what they like, win prizes and have lots of fun with friend.

The Market Day offered students and educators an opportunity to mobilize and connect along with tools and inspiration to spread the school Market Day revolution through its neighbouring areas and beyond. Beside the anchors, Shital Khade and Bharti Malik add spark to the event by keeping the audience engaged and added spice to the show. As a culmination to this theme, the school organized ‘Market Day’ in the school; teachers planned a local market day for children to give them an opportunity to experience the feel of a traditional market.

The fun filled event was organised at the school where students participated in various events, competition, entertainment activities and some of the popular attraction were the camel ride & water balloons and many more mouth watering delights to keep all energized.

A packed crowd of over 500 people witnessed the programme, the main idea behind the market day was to develop self-confidence, entrepreneurship of each and every child and prepare them to face the world. And there are certain benefits for organizing such events as the students get a platform to show what they have learned and what they are good at as well.

The director of the school Vijayalaxmi Manerikar said, “The main aim of this fiesta was to create awareness among the young minds towards their duties and responsibilities in areas of academics as well as day-to-day life. The mission is to nurture students in a culturally sound environment and provide opportunities that will help them realize their true potential, this day also help us to raise funds for the charity and the money raised from this event will go towards extending a helping hand to the orphaned people in our society.”