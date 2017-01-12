Mini Marathon to be held in Deolali on 15th

Deolali Camp : Chief Executive Officer Vilas Pawar and Vice President Baburao Mojad informed that Deolali Mini Marathon has been organised jointly by Deolali Cantonment Board and Rotary and Innerwheel Clubs on January 15th. This marathon has been organised since last year with the help of different social organisations.

Male and female between the age groups – 10 to 14 years, 14 to 17 years, 17 to 25 years, 25 to 60 years and above 60 years can participate in this marathon. Cash prizes will be given to first five finishers from each group. Medals will be given to all participants.

The competition will promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao, Swachh and Sundar Deolali Campaign. It will start at 7 am in the morning from Anand Road Ground.

There are two slots for the competition – 5 km and 2.5 km. 5 km slot will be started from Anand Road to Dairy Farm, Saint Patrick Road, Khanderao Temple, Dhondi Road, Cantonment Board Office, Nagzira Nullah Road, Sansari Naka and again to Anand Road. 2.5 km slot will start from Vadner Road, Zenda Square, Housan Road, Selection Corner, Lam Road, Sansari Naka and back to Anand Road.

Administration of the Cantonment Board has urged that participants should contact Cantonment Public Library, Vivek Band, Deolali High School teacher Narhari Musale, Innerwheel chairperson Manisha Doshi and Surekha Gupta to enroll their names. 2000-3000 participants are expected for this Marathon.