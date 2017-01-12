Minimum competency development training to start from March

Nashik: The training under minimum competency development programme will be given to the economically weak with an objective to help them stand on their own feet from March, as per the proposal sanctioned by the NMC General Body Meeting and standing committee. Nashik Municipal Corporation administration has started preparations for this.

An expenditure of Rs. 1 crore per annum will be incurred on this training to 500 beneficiaries. Expenditure of Rs. 20,000 is expected per trainee.

The administration had made planning for this after approval by the standing committee. The training will be given to beneficiaries having BPL card, people belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe, women and disabled.

Training about hospitality, health care, automobile and construction will be given. The age limit for the applicants is from 18-35 years.