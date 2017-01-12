Horizonites win first prize at Science Exhibition

Nashik : An Interschool Science exhibition was organised by education department of Nashik Municipal Corporation and Nashik Science Teachers Association. Around 350 projects from various schools of city were presented in the exhibition.

The student of Horizon Academy Sumedh Khandve won first prize for project (Primary Group).

The project was presented with a working model illustrating the electricity backup with minimum potential energy in very short duration and using lesser equipments (best out of waste). This was based on Newton’s law of energy.

Senior expert teachers of science observed project. The winning project has been selected for the district level competition which is going to be held in January 2017.

The management of MVP Samaj appreciated the achiever student, Principal, headmistress and staff of Horizon for the success.