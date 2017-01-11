Give us one opportunity, we will transform the city: Mahajan

Panchavati: Though there was an opportunity to do much developmental work in Nashik city, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena failed to do so in the last five years. Currently, MNS, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party are on the decline. It is guaranteed that these parties will fail to cross the single digit mark in the upcoming municipal elections. Give one opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party and we will transform this city, urged District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, yesterday.

He was speaking in a programme organised at Varad Laxmi lawns on Aurangabad Road in which several leaders from MNS, Congress and NCP joined the BJP.

City BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devyani Pharande, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Dr. Rahul Aher, regional vice president Vasant Gite, Sunil Bagul and other BJP office bearers were present on the dais.

Current Congress corporator Uddhav Nimse, MNS corporator Ruchi Kumbharkar, NCP corporator Sachin Mahajan, former NCP corporator Suresh Khetade, Madhukar Mate, Sanjay Madhavrao Patil, Anita Sunil Labhade, Shital Nitin Malode, Ganesh Malode, Nanasaheb Patil, Sandip Taykar, Anita Ahire, Sagar Malode, Sandip Kale, Sitaram Labhade, Ashok Apsunde, Santosh Chavan, Siddhant Mahale, Balasaheb Raut, Suresh Nimse and other political office bearers and activists joined the BJP in presence of Girish Mahajan.