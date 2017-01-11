Nashik reels under cold wave; records 6.5 degrees C

Nashik: Nashik yes- terday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The cause behind this is snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. As a result, Maharashtra is gripped by cold wave conditions, especially in central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha. It has added to the worries of grape producers.

The lowest minimum temperature of 5.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Ahmednagar on December 10. Following this, the lowest temperature of 7.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Nashik next day (Dec. 11). In the first week of January, the lowest temperature was recorded at Jalgaon for two consecutive days. Nashik is witnessing lowest temperature in the state since last few days.

The minimum temperature in Ahmednagar was 7.5 degree Celsius, whereas it was 8.4 degree Celsius in Malegaon. Jalgaon registered 9.6 degree Celsius. Temperature in Pune was 9.4 degree Celsius, whereas in Mahabaleshwar it was 10.4 degree Celsius. The temperature in Gondia was 11.5 degree Celsius. Chandrapur and Amravati recorded 11.6 degree Celsius. Satara registered 11.8 degree Celsius.