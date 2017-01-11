‘Need to create awareness about road safety’

Nashik: While looking at the increasing breach of traffic rules as a social problem, it is necessarry to create awareness about road safety in society, stated Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

“I have issued orders to all police stations that while registering offences regarding accidents to first note whether the concerned vehicle driver was wearing a helmet or not. If a mishap takes place while riding a vehicle without a helmet, vehicle drivers have to face lots of difficulties ahead,” he hinted.

Dr. Singal informed this during the inauguration of the 28th road safety campaign, being organised jointly by Regional Transport Office and police administration. The programme took place at Niyojan hall in the district collectorate. District Collector Radhakrishnan B, ZP CEO Milind Shambharkar, Regional Transport Officer Rajendra Kadam, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Bharat Kalaskar, DCP Vijay Patil, Shrikant Dhivre, District Information Officer Kiran Moghe, superintending engineer (construction) Ranjit Hande, project director of National Highway Authority of India P G Khodaskar, ACP Raju Bhujbal and Jayant Bajbale were present.

Dr. Singal stated further that people call the police over phone to release vehicles after they have been caught breaching traffic rules, instead of paying the fine. This mentality of compromise should be changed. Instead of that traffic rules should be followed. If parents breach the traffic rules, their children will follow them. It is responsibility of the parents to teach their children about the traffic rules, he said.

Awareness about traffic rules should be created from schools and colleges. Citizens should follow them in such a way that there is no more need to conduct road safety campaigns, Dr. Singal expressed hope.

District Collector Radhakrishnan B stated that productive manpower is decreasing due to accidental deaths. The objective behind this campaign is that there should not be a single accidental death. There is a need to develop attitude to follow road safety. Awareness about the traffic rules is essential in the schools and colleges. In addition, information about the rules should be spread to women too, he stated.

A tableau of the road safety campaign was also inaugurated. Other prominent personalities who were present also expressed their views. Seema Pethkar compered the programme.