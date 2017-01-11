Nylon manja: Police to take action against kite flyers

Nashik : Court has banned usage of nylon manja for kite flying. Those selling it and using it for kite flying are on police radar now, warned Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Nashikites enjoy kite flying to celebrate Makar Sankranti festival. Turnover of crores of rupees is witnessed through kite selling. Birds, two-wheeler and bicycle riders suffer serious injuries due to the nylon manja. Many social organisations demanded a ban on it. As it proves fatal, police have started to implement the ban. City police have taken action against 8 sellers so far.

Following instructions by National Green Tribunal, the court imposed the ban on the nylon manja. Though the Police Commissioner had issued notification about this, sellers are selling the nylon manja in open and secretly.

Following serious injuries to three persons in this week, police have decided to take strict action. Despite awareness about adverse effects of the nylon manja, it is available everywhere.

On the backdrop of this, orders have been issued to crime branch in the city as well as 13 police stations to take strict action. A special squad has been deployed to conduct raids at the sellers and start searching their shops and residences.

As nylon manja is still available despite all these measures, police are focussing on buyers now. They have decided to take action against manufacturers as well as the sellers.

Meanwhile, action against sellers as well as buyers will be taken under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 section 144 (1) (2). Police will go to terrace of the buildings to verify this, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Singal. Citizens should not use the nylon manja for kite flying and inform immediately if anyone found using and selling it, he urged.