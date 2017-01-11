No helmet? Police to stall insurance claim

NASHIK: In case a two-wheeler rider dies in a mishap and it’s found that he was driving the vehicle without helmet, he is likely to be denied his insurance claim. Police will now table such report about mishap to insurance companies, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

It has been observed that 90% of people who die in mishaps died because they were not wearing helmets. Supreme Court has expressed its concern over this. Police are conducting various projects for helmet compulsion. Police personnel took initiative for this from themselves. Helmet is mandatory for all two-wheeler riders. Besides this office entry is being denied for those who do not wear helmets and Rs. 500 is being charged as fine from them.

Follow up has also been taken in government offices for helmet compulsion. Police have started to create awareness about helmet among two-wheeler riders. While taking action against those who do not wear helmets, police have started correspondence with those insurance companies providing accident claim. Claim will be denied, if two-wheeler rider was driving the vehicle without helmet. Police will give such report to the insurance companies.

Police report is considered as principal evidence to give insurance claim to the person. In a letter to the insurance companies, police have asked them to verify whether two-wheeler rider wore helmet or not during mishap. From now on, police will recommend to deny insurance claim if two-wheeler driver is found without helmet, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Singal.