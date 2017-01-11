Seminar on energy audit held at AIMA

Satpur: If industrialists do their energy audit using proper method and use solar energy, they can save on their electricity bills on a large scale, stated Shankar Khangal.

A one-day seminar on ‘energy audit’ for industrialists was organised at K R Boob conference hall at AIMA Recreation Centre. AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Nikhil Panchal, energy management’s Shankar Khangal, power committee chairman Siddharth Patil, co-chairman Jayant Pawar, former president Vivek Patil and seminar committee chairman Dhananjay Dixit were present on dais.

Energy management expert Shankar Khangal, T N Agrawal, Dr. Omprakash Kulkarni, Sameer Vaze and other experts provided their guidance. AIMA president Rajendra Ahire stated that power tariffs in Maharashtra are higher compared to other states. As a result, industrialists have to bear additional production cost and cannot compete. AIMA took lots of efforts to get electricity at concessional rates on the lines of Marathwada and other industrial areas, he informed.

Khangal guided industrialists about solar energy and other options. T N Agrawal informed in detail about electricity bill and new power tariff. Dr. Omprakash Kulkarni informed about how to conserve energy and reduce cost. He also informed about roof top solar system. Vaze explained about important facts in energy audit procedure.

Information about how representatives of Bosch and Mahindra and Mahindra Company did energy conservation was given. Dhananjay Dixit compered the seminar, whereas AIMA general secretary Nikhil Panchal proposed the vote of thanks.