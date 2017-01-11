Deolali festival: Dance competition held at Deolali

Deolali Camp : The audience was spellbound with dance items that were presented in dance competition held as a part of Deolali festival.

Students in the area gave enthusiastic response to the competition. Dance forms based on traditional, classical, folk, patriotism, hip-hop etc. songs were presented. Nutan Vidyamandir, Dr. Gujar Subhash high school, Deolali high school, Cantonment Board high school and SVKT College took part in the competition. Vinod Rathod and Kedar adjudged the competitors.

Cantonment board vice president Baburao Mojad, Bhagwan Katariya, Khendrao Medhe, Chandrakant Godse and Ravindra Bhadane were present as the chief guests. Jeevan Gaikwad made the introductory speech, whereas Sanjay Gite proposed the vote of thanks.