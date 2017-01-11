Annual Sports Meet held at Ashoka

Nashik : Two Energetic days of sports meet was held in Ashoka Education Foundation’s, Ashoka Center of Business and Computer Studies on 7th and 8th of January 2017. All students had enthusiastically participated in various sports events like Football, Volleyball, Tug of war, Kabbaddi, Short put, Long jump, athletic and cricket.

The first day was inaugurated by chairman sir who explained importance of sports to make life disciplined. Students also received valuable guidance of Administraor head Mr. Vasudeo Bhende and Director Rajendra Takale.

First Winners of Badminton, 100m, Longjump, shortput for first place was Jayesh Sharma, Anushree Burad, Kran Mahale, Shtal Gaidhani, Kiran Mahale, Sheetal Gaidhani, Sarthak Singh, Rushita Aware and for Second place was Pushkar Mundada, Aishwarya Chawla, Dhruv Patodia, Akshay Shinde, Sayema Shaikh, Lavanya, Zohaib Khan, Vaishanavi , Saban Qureshi, Tanzil Pathan , Mahima Manchadani, Farzin.

BCA had won Kabaddi, Football and tug of war (girls) matches while Bsc(cs) won cricket,Basketball(girls) and Volleyball(girls) matches. BBA were winners of Basketball, Volleyball and Tug of war.

Complete event was successfully coordinated by Mr. Sudarshan Nagare under motivation of Principal, Dr. Ms. Archana Ghatule.