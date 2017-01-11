Police arrest 36 gamblers

Nashik : Police had raided illicit trades in Panchavati area on Sunday. They destroyed two gambling dens and a single playing card club. 36 gamblers have been arrested during this raid. A cash amount of Rs. 50,000 and gambling material were seized from them.

Acting on a tip-off, police had raided Saheb hotel area around 8.30 pm on Sunday and found Mukesh Shivaji Badgujar and his seven accomplices involved in gambling activity. Police seized the cash amount of Rs. 11,760 and playing cards from them. Havildar Sarode is investigating further into the case.

Another raid was conducted in ground floor of Surya Arcade. The police found owner of gambling den Bharat Gunjal and other three playing in the gambling activity called Time. The cash amount of Rs. 5,980 was seized from them. Havildar Kokate is investigating further into the matter. The third raid was conducted at the gambling den on Peth Road.