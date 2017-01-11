Samwaad workshop to be held on Feb 18

Nashik: E&G Gurukul, a division of E&G Charitable Foundation is organising the 3rd Samwaad workshop on 18 Feb 2017. This workshop is focused on guiding the new generation’s budding businessmen with immaculate methods, strategies and developed techniques for a successful business.

The key speakers of the workshop who will be guiding the delegates are some of the most successful and eminent personalities from the business world in India, informed M M Patil, director of E&G Charitable Foundation and Dr. Jatin Kapadnis, Co-coordinator of Samwaad in a press conference yesterday.

He further added, “Through this workshop E&G Gurukul aims to nourish around 21 lakhs new businessmen in coming 5 years. For this purpose we have invited well known businessmen like Dr. A Velumani, Head of Thyrocare; Subhash Talekar, Founder of Mumbai dabbawala; Hanumantrao Gaikwad of BVG Ltd; Karolina Goswami, editor-in-chief, Indiandetails.com, and many more.”

E&G Education aims to nourish new businessmen in India to make India a better nation. With this aim E3 education has been started in 2011. This workshop will also be held in Aurangabad, Thane and Jalgaon on the same date.

E 3 means Entrepreneur, Energy and Excellence. E3 has trained around 1100 businessmen through this immaculate education method to enable the new generation to bring change in their lives and businesses. The duration of this 1 year course opens new doors towards opportunities and creates inspiration and new levels of energies within an individual.

The workshop Samwaad was started in 2015. Initially, the aim of the workshop was to introduce budding entrepreneurs to the eminent and well-known businessman so that they acquire new opportunities for business. But Samwaad 2017 is open to all the other businessmen too, apart from the ones attending the E3 course. This is going to open doors of opportunity for all those who are in business world or aspire to start a business. This day-long workshop will be held at Thakkar’s Dome from 9.30 am onwards.