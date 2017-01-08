Nashik shivers @ 7.3 degrees Celsius

Nashik : Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest so far, yesterday. It continued to be in the grip of a cold spell for the last four days with the mercury dipping to 7.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Citizens who generally feel cold at night, felt it throughout the entire day yesterday. Though rabbi crops will be benefitted by this cold, citizens are witnessing effect on their health condition. Children are suffering from cough and cold. Hospitals are witnessing rush of people.

Since last month, mercury had hovered between 12 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius, but since last few days it has dipped to around 70 C. As per weather experts the cause behind this chilling cold is current snowfall in northern India.

Meanwhile, the temperature at Jalgaon was 8 degrees Celsius, whereas it was 9 degrees Celsius at Malegaon. Aurangabad recorded a temperature of 11.01 degrees Celsius.