Much discussed scrap market demolished, finally

Satpur : Nashik Municipal Corporation demolished the biggest scrap market on Satpur-Ambad link road yesterday almost exactly two years after the High Court had passed the order in Jan 2015. The legal battle fought by former Shiv Sena corporator Dilip Datir for 10 years finally bore fruit.

Following the tough stand by Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, 94 illegal shops, out of the total 746 shops were razed in the morning yesterday under heavy police protection. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge on the crowd gathered in Suryanagar area. The action will continue till demolition of all the shops, informed NMC administration.

Scrap dealers also helped in removing their shops without any opposition. Barring minor incidents, the drive passed off peacefully. Many scrap dealers had emptied their shops on Friday night itself. Police and NMC personnel gathered on Satpur-Ambad link road since 7 am and road from Papaya Nursery was shut for the traffic. The drive began at 9.30 am. Encroachment at Bajrang Nagar square along Dutt temple square was removed first.

While razing a shanty along Dutt temple square, women residing in it opposed the action and stood before JCB machine. The situation was tense for sometime then. As administration decided to remove occupied residences only after taking complete information, the situation became normal.

Six divisions have been formed to demolish 746 shops. 94 shops from two divisions were demolished till 5 pm yesterday. 12 poklanes, 21 JCBs, 16 dumpers and 24 tractors were used for the action. The drive will continue divisionwise from today until complete demolition of the scrap market.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna informed that this is the biggest drive by NMC.

The action was taken after a court battle lasting 17 years, he added.