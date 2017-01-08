Last GBM of Nashik Municipal Corporation held

Nashik : Following imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, subjects on the agenda had to be kept aside in last General Body Meeting of Nashik Municipal Corporation’s five year term of 2012-2017. As a result corporators delivered parting speeches and asked officials to forgive them. In addition, corporators extended greetings to one another for upcoming elections. At the end, Mayor Ashok Murtadak thanked corporators for providing their cooperation during his two-and-half year term and extended greetings to everyone.

The last GBM took place under Mayor Ashok Murtadak. At the beginning, town secretary Anil Wagh read the condolence proposals received from various parties. Condolences were offered to late Padmashri former MP Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil, Shiv Sena deputy metropolitan chief Adv. Nilesh Kulkarni, Dr. Sandip Yeolekar, actor Om Puri, workers killed in the bakery fire in Pune, deceased mine workers in Jharkhand and other departed souls.

Thereafter, town secretary Wagh made aware functioning of GBM following imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. Stating that subjects related to finance and policy cannot be approved, the town secretary read the letter received from the District Collector and made it clear that this letter was related to the Model Code of Conduct. Some corporators objected to this. Corporator Sanjay Chavan stated, “I had witnessed 5-7 elections for graduate constituency, but the Model Code of Conduct was not enforced in NMC jurisdiction. Imposition of it as per letter by the District Collector is improper.” He clarified that the subjects on the agenda were related to tax payers.

Following this Ashok Satbhai informed that he is a graduate constituency voter. Shiv Sena group leader Ajay Boraste reminded that he is also a graduate constituency voter. During discussions, Boraste said, “We have to follow the Model Code of Conduct and everyone should respect graduate constituency voters and follow the Model Code of Conduct,” he urged. Shivaji Gangurde supported Boraste.

After the discussions, Prakash Londhe started to deliver parting speech. Sudhakar Badgujar, Adv. Tanaji Jaibhave, Sachin Mahajan, Uddhav Nimse, Nilima Amale, standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh, Yashwant Nikule, Vilas Shinde, Shobha Aware, Kanchan Patil, Ranjana Pawar, Sujata Dere, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga and other corporators also delivered their parting speeches. They reviewed the works done by them and thanked officials. Some corporators asked officials to forgive them.

Only 35 corporators were present for this General Body Meeting.