153 corrupt persons in ACB net in Nashik division

Nashik : The Anti-Corruption Bureau was in discussions throughout the last year. It trapped 153 corrupt persons in last 12 months from Nashik Division. Many political stalwarts were among the 42 corrupt persons from Nashik district who were in the ACB net.

Prant official Vasant Mali, tehsildar in-charge and other 24 officials are among those against whom action was taken two days back. Earlier, chairman of Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee Devidas Pingle was arrested for misappropriation of Rs. 58 lakh which was meant for the employees. In addition, the ACB succeeded in trapping officials and employees from various other departments.

There are 11 Class I officials, whereas there are 16 Class II officials and 135 are class III employees. Revenue department is leading in corrupt practices. 29 officials and employees from this department were arrested while accepting bribe. Following them is the police department in second position. 28 police officials and personnel were arrested.

Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon districts come under Nashik Anti-Corruption division. The ACB arrested 193 corrupt persons in 153 cases in the entire division. Highest number of 43 corrupt persons were arrested in Nashik district. 40 corrupt persons were arrested from Jalgaon district, whereas 9 corrupt persons were arrested from Nandurbar district.

The ACB had laid 195 traps in 2015.

173 chargesheets were filed in Nashik division in the court. Verdicts in 69 cases were declared throughout the year. 53 persons were acquitted. Cases against 16 corrupt persons were found true and punishments were awarded to them. Percentage of the punishment is 23.18. This is the highest percentage so far.