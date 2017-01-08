Celebrity Night held at Sandip Foundation

Nashik: ‘Sandipotsav-2017’ festival has been started from January 2 at Sandip Foundation’s Engineering, Polytechnic and Pharmacy colleges.

A grant event celebrity night was organised on January 6 in Sandip Foundation campus, where famous DJ Chetas, DJ Lost Stories and DJ Anish Sood gave rocking performances and forced all the crowd to dance on their musical bites. This performance became center of attraction of Sandipotsav-2017.

Dr. R G Tated, Pro. Vice Chancellor Sandip University, Dr. S T Gandhe, Principal SITRC, Dr. M P Ray, Principal, SIEM, Dr. A G Jadhav, Principal, SIPS, Prof. P N Patil, Principal, SP, Prof. Sandeep Pawar, Principal, SIP, Dean (admin) Dr. Rakesh Patil, Dean (academics) Dr. P R Baviskar, Dean (admin) Prof. N L Bhirud, Dean (academics) Prof. A S Dube, gathering coordinators Prof. K L Bidkar and Dr. A D Potgantwar, all staff members and students were present. Sandip Foundation’s chairman Dr. Sandip Kumar Jha, general manager Mohini Patil and mentor Prof. P I Patil extended their warm wishes for this event which was held under Sandipotsav-2017.