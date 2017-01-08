Workshop on brain disorders from Jan 10

Nashik : Dr. Rajul Vasa and some expert doctors from Europe have organised a workshop on brain disorders from January 10 to 13. Patients from Sweden and Finland will be coming here to attend the workshop.

With the joint collaboration and efforts of Rajul Vasa Foundation, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Nashik Midtown and valuable co-operation extended by Saleem Shaikh, chairman of the NMC standing committee, a free centre has been functioning at Sant Namdev Shimpi Samajik Bhavan, Satpur for special patients undergoing suffering or become disabled due to the cerebral palsy, paralysis (stroke) or brain injury in accident.

The treatment for these patients is very uncommon, moreover any confirmed remedy is not easily available as these disorders are highly incurable and for each patients treatment is accorded here under the noble guidance of Dr Rajul Vasa of Mumbai.

Dr. Rajul Vasa has developed a therapy which is well known ‘Vasa Concept’ and it is proving to be highly effective for all these incurable aliments. This centre has been running in Satpur since last one and a half years and the trained staff working in the centre help the patients with their therapies and also provide required guidance for the same.

Almost 350 patients have benefited by this centre till date and patients from various parts of the country are coming here. Similarly patients from other countries are also coming here to get the treatment. For any additional information on the same, interested people can contact Namdav Shimpi Samajik Bhavan, Jijamata high school ground, Satpur Colony, Satpur, Nashik between 10 am to 3 pm, urged Rajul Vasa Foundation.