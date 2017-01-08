Horizonites rock at Kishor Suryawanshi Int’l School Competitions

Nashik: The students of Horizon Academy rocked the stage at an Interschool competitions held at Kishor Suryawanshi International School. Various competitions of performing arts like, art, dance, drawing and general knowledge quiz were conducted.

The students of Horizon Academy won second prize in both solo and group dance competition. Prathmesh Dhikale performed solo dance in contemporary style. A group dance on the theme ‘Tandav Nritya’ won the second prize.

The students of state board won the quiz competition also. The participants were Prajakta Darade, Atharv Kothawade, Zunjar Deore. Payal Shah won the drawing competition.

The students were guided by school art, dance and music department under the guidance of Hemlata Tolani (HOD). Pradip Gorade and Medha Jagtap took special efforts for the performances.

The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj congratulated all winning students, Principal, headmistress and school staff for this success.