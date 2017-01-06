Country is heading for downfall after Modi’s decision: Pawar

Nashik: The country is facing financial emergency like situation today due to note ban by the Centre. Farmers, workers and poor have been largely affected by this. Many companies have closed and thousands of people have become jobless, but government has done nothing to provide relief to them. Country is heading for downfall after this decision. There can be rise in crime, stated Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation.

He was addressing the activists’ convention which was organised at Raosaheb Thorat hall on Gangapur Road, yesterday. While talking about financial emergency like situation which has emerged in the country after the note ban, Pawar strongly criticised Prime Minister Modi.

“Before elections, assurance was given to bring black money from abroad and deposit Rs. 15 lakh in bank account of each person. Modi had gone abroad many times, but achieved nothing. We agree with the fact that there is black money in the country. We are also of the view that operation should be done for this, but if post-operation care is not taken, patient is likely to die. This has happened due to this decision.

“As per one report, country has black money worth Rs. 77,000 crore, but Modi has scrapped currency worth Rs. 1.84 crore only. It is being stated now that this currency was exchanged. 98% currency was deposited in banks after 50 days. Where has the black money gone then?,” he asked.

It was stated that decision to ban notes was taken to curb black money and fake notes, but while addressing the country after 50 days, Modi did not inform about collection of black money. Economy of the country is in crisis. Farmers are worried. Time has come to dump agriculture produce. Large industries are shutting down. Bank transactions came to a standstill. Construction sector has been stalled. Unemployment is increasing as workers have no jobs. Industries are laying off their workers. Crime will increase due to this, Pawar feared. Today, 80% transactions in the country are taking place in cash. Currency should be rotating to maintain economy. If few people are ruling the country, there is anarchy. The current situation is no different than this, he said slamming Modi and urged people to take part in the march which will be organised on January 9 to convey the people’s feelings to the government.

Regional NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, district in-charge MLA Jitendra Awhad, MLC Jayant Jadhav and city chief Ranjan Thakre also expressed their views. MLA A T Pawar, former MP Madhavrao Patil, senior leader Shriram Shete, former MP Madhavrao Patil, district chief Ravindra Pagar, treasurer Hemant Takle, Arjun Tile and Kavita Kardak were present on the dais.

Meanwhile, speaking about former NCP office bearer Chhabu Nagre, Pawar asked regional chief Tatkare to take action against such people and inquire who brought him into the party.

‘No control over govt due to lack of unity among oppn’