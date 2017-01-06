Police personnel to get new homes soon

Nashik: Maharashta State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation approved a plan to construct 1,000 residences for police officials and personnel working under Nashik city police commissionerate. Old chawls at police headquarter will be razed soon and new 1,000 residences will be constructed there. With this problems of police personnel at the police headquarter will be resolved.

1731 officials and 3036 personnel are working under the city police commissionerate. So far 118 residences are available for the Police Commissioner and other officials, whereas 1731 residences are available for the police personnel. 222 residences are at Snehbandhan Park, whereas 983 residences are at police headquarter. 288 residences are at Pathardi Phata and 30 residences are at Satpur. 203 residences are at Deolali Camp, whereas 122 residences are at Nashik Road.

Residences at Nashik headquarter have been constructed in post-independence era. Police Colonies were constructed here in 1964, 1965 and 1984. Overall 11 chawls are there. These residences are given to police personnel by repairing them. The condition of these chawls and bungalows for officials is very bad. Officials and police personnel had to face troubles during monsoon as their residences witnessed water leakage. They had to face problems like, shortage drinking water, sewage and accumulation of garbage.

The then Police Commissioner S Jagannathan had sent a proposal to construct new residences for officials and personnel at the police headquarter, Nashik Road and Vihitgaon. Maharashta State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation gave its nod to this proposal. Officials of the Corporation had inspected the land. Fund will be made available soon for this and actual construction will begin then, sources informed.

Considering current residences and number of police personnel, 57% personnel and 41% police officials are without residences. Though 1009 new residences will be constructed, old 487 residences will be demolished. As a result the number of new residences will be 522. The number of personnel without homes will be higher due to this.