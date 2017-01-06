Pingle to face more problems for misappropriation of Rs 63.54 cr

Nashik : The Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested chairman of Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee and former MP Devidas Pingle for misappropriation of employees’ money. Special auditor of cooperation department made a complaint with the ACB that there was misappropriation of Rs. 63.54 crore as land owned by agriculture department at Peth Road and Nashik Road and shops were purchased at low rates than ready reckoner rates. As a result, Pingle is likely to face more difficulties.

The cash amount which was meant to pay employees as dearness allowance was being taken to Dari village instead to district bank. ACB had arrested three employees in connection with this. After it had come to light that these employees were supporters of Pingale, it was found that Pingale was involved in this.

Considering this, sleuths of the ACB had arrested him some days back. In addition to this, the special auditor of cooperation department at Nashik Changdev Pingale made his complaint directly to Mumbai that chairman of Nashik APMC Devidas Pingale and directors of board had sold lands and shops at Peth Road and Nashik Road at the lowest rates than the ready reckoner rates and caused loss of Rs. 63.34 crore. Action can be taken against Pingale for this.

Directors at Nashik APMC are scared with this and speculations are rife. Political career of Pingale is in danger with this.