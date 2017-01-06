Municipal employees to get promotion as per seniority

Nashik: Promotion to employees in NMC establishment will be given as per seniority by conducting meeting of promotion committee soon, assured Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna to employees during the meeting with Municipal Karmachari-Kamgar Sena.

Office bearers of the Municipal Karmachari-Kamgar Sena met the Municipal Commissioner in a hall beside his cell to press for their demands. Office bearers drew attention to the fact that process to give promotion to the employees as per their seniority has not taken place since last three years.

The Municipal Commissioner assured to them that decision about this will be taken after conducting the meeting of the promotion committee. When asked about health allowance to employees, the Municipal Commissioner informed that hike will be included in salaries soon.

Orders have been issued to concerned department to provide uniforms to all the employees. Decision about providing gumboots, chappals, shoes, raincoat and sweater has been taken, informed the administration. Positive decision was taken to hike home loan and vehicle loan limit. Orders have been issued to provide cleanliness allowance to women health assistants and wardboys in hospitals. Orders have also been issued to give alternative weekly offs or compensation to those employees working on second, fourth Saturday and public holidays.

Overall discussions were held on 13 demands by the employees and the Municipal Commissioner took a positive stand over them, informed Office bearers of the Municipal Karmachari-Kamgar Sena.

President of Municipal Karmachari-Kamgar Sena Adv. Shivaji Sahane, L R Thormise, Ramakant Kshirsagar, Shankarrao Khelukar, B P Muthal, Pravin Maru, Hari Pawar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol and other officials were present for the meeting.