Panchayat Samiti chairperson Alka Choudhari joins Cong

Nashik : The current chairperson of Dindori Panchayat Samiti Alka Choudhari left Nationalist Congress Party to join Congress. As a result, chances for alliance between NCP and Congress are thin. It is being considered a big jolt to NCP.

Former MLA Ramdas Charoskar and city Congress chief Prakash Shinde were succeeded in pulling Alka Choudhari to Congress. She joined the party in presence of national convener of Congress Dr. Kamlesh Choudhari, district chief Rajaram Pangavhane, party observer D G Patil and taluka in-charge Ramesh Kahandole.

Alka Choudhari stated that she had never received good treatment in NCP. She was not invited for party meetings though she is chairperson. While working she was not receiving cooperation, she added and said she joined Congress under leadership of Ramdas Charoskar and Prakash Shinde to do development works in Ahiwantwadi block.

Former Sarpanch Ashiwini Sanjay Jadhav also joined Congress. Taluka vice president of NCP students wing at Bhanwad Satish Pawar also left NCP. Sanjay Jadhav, Shantaram Mahale, Shivaji Gavali and other activists were present.