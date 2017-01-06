Police stations to become smart now

Nashik : The state government has started to implement smart police station concept to increase communication between police and people and to speed up work related to crime. One police station each from the city and district will be selected on experimental basis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is handling charge of state home ministry. With the use of state-of-the-art technology, he started to make revolutionary changes in police system across the state. CACTNS system has been started to make functioning of police stations paperless. Police stations have started to make online FIR registration and other records online under this system. Various innovative projects like, Pratisad mobile app has been conducted.

The state government has now started to make entire police force online and technically efficient through internet. As a part of this, the home ministry has started to implement smart police station concept. Every police personnel need to have computer, laptop and smart phone and has skill to use internet under this scheme. The functioning in police stations will speed up with online working. Complainant will have no more to visit police station frequently.

Basic facilities which are available in police station and the facilities to be given with the help of technology to citizens have been included in this concept. Though online registration of complainant has been started, many problems will be resolved through smart use of the internet. One police station from city police commissionerate and one police station from rural area will be selected for this scheme.