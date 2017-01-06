Ashoka College celebrates cultural days

Nashik : Ashoka Education Foundation’s Ashoka Center of Business and Computer Studies celebrated two fun filled cultural days on 4th and 5th January 2017.

The first day was full of blast where students showed their hidden talent and creativity in different activities. Different competitions like cake competition, Quick snack, Mehendi competitions, Poster making competition, and Face Painting competition were conducted on first day, whereas group day and treasure hunt was conducted on second day.

Cake competition and Quick Snack was judged by Jyoti Girani and Aarti Katariya who had selected first winner as Akshata Karamchandani for both competitions and second was Afiya Shaikh and Harsha Chopra and Shreya Ravorkar.

For Mahendi competition judge was Mrs. Inamdar and first winner was Neha Khan, while second was Hitika Amesar.

Poster and Face painting was judged by Priti Sonar and Vandana Sharma where first winners were Aditi Dattory and Marziya Bhuseri, while second was Dipti Chakravati, Tejaswini Jadhav and Akash Singh.

Winners of Treasure Hunt included first group of Himanshu, Dharmik, Anurag, Namira, Aafiya and Second Group of Yash Dave, Yash Soni,Neyati and Darshana.

All judges provided their valuable guidance to all participants. Sonali Ingale, Savita Nair, Swapnil Dixit and Harshal Dyma was coordinators for cultural days which were conducted under guidance and motivation of Principal Dr. Archana Ghatule.