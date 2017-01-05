Adv Nilesh Kulkarni, Dr Yeolekar killed in mishap near Aurangabad

Nashik : Deputy metropolitan chief (office) of Shiv Sena, Adv. Nilesh Shriram Kulkarni (37) and active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr. Sandip Narayan Yeolekar (27) were killed on the spot in a mishap that took place on Tuesday night. It happened while they were returning after attending engagement of their friend at Aurangabad. Four other persons have been injured seriously and are undergoing treatment.

Adv. Kulkarni and Dr. Yeolekar along with their other colleagues had gone to Aurangabad by an Innova car. Their car overturned near Shiur bungalow in Talewade Shivar on Nandgaon-Aurangabad highway around 11 pm. Both Adv. Kulkarni and Dr. Yeolekar were killed on the spot, whereas four others were injured seriously and have been admitted to hospitals at Malegaon and Aurangabad.

Adv. Nilesh Kulkarni is survived by his parents, wife, two sons and brother. He had completed his graduation from BYK College of Commerce and gone on to take a law degree from NBT law college. He had made its mark in legal as well as social and political sectors. Currently, he was holding charge as the Shiv Sena deputy metropolitan chief.

Dr. Sandip Yeolekar is survived by his parents, wife and two year old son. He was RSS member since his childhood. Currently he was holding charge as Panchavati chief (physical education) and as convener of Dharma Jagran department.

Final rites on mortal remains of both Adv. Kulkarni and Dr. Yeolekar were performed at crematorium in Panchavati. Metropolitan chief of Shiv Sena Ajay Boraste, former Mayor Vinayak Pande, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Arjun Tile, Gajanan Shelar, RSS office bearers and activists, office bearers of Nashik Bar Association, leaders from various political parties and prominent personalities from social and educational sectors were present for their funeral.