Nashik : Following development of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru botanical garden at the foothills of Pandav Lani by Tata Trust with initiative of Nashik Municipal Corporation, tourists are paying visits to it.

A joint meeting of office bearers, Tata Trust and the Municipal Commissioner took place to fix ticket rates to be charged for the tourists. Decisions about rate, maintenance and other facilities were taken in it. New ticket rates will be applicable from Monday.

After the NMC took permission from forest department to develop some area in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru garden as a tourist spot, Tata Trust developed it as a part of its corporate social responsibility. Models of speaking trees and animals have been kept there. In addition, there are laser show and cycle ride to attract the tourists.

Tata Trust which is looking after maintenance, had earlier fixed ticket rate of Rs. 20 per person. It’ll take care of the garden for one year, after which NMC will have to look after the maintenance. The meeting of Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga and representatives of Tata Trust took place in the cell of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krushna to decide the ticket rates, advertisement revenue and other things. In the meeting, it has been decided to charge Rs. 30 per person. There is a free entry for children below five years. It has also been decided to charge Rs. 50 per person for the laser show which will be held between 7 pm to 9 pm. Tourists will have to pay Rs. 80 as garden entry fee and laser show. Rs. 10 will be charged for bicycle ride on cycle track per hour and Rs. 20 will be charged for double seat.

Motorcycle parking arrangement has been made along the garden. Search is going on for land for arrangement of four-wheeler parking. It is also under consideration to publish advertisement on inner and outer side of the ticket to get revenue. As some organisations showed their readiness to look after the maintenance of the garden, decision regarding this will be taken after receiving proposals, it has been decided.

The annual maintenance of speaking trees is around Rs. 35 lakh and annual maintenance of the garden is around Rs 1.25 crore. Though Tata Trust is looking after the maintenance for one year, the NMC has to make provision for this thereafter. Decisions about this will be taken in future.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krushna inspected Dadasaheb Phalke memorial to make arrangement of four-wheeler parking for tourists there. There is a large vacant space in the memorial and parking arrangement can be made here.

If road heading to the garden is constructed from the memorial, parking problem will be solved. A private land is also there along the garden, but no decision was taken about it.