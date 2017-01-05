MSRTC: Nashik div has target of 1.54 crore passengers

Nashik : Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has undertaken a campaign to increase number of passengers in the new year to increase its revenue. This campaign will continue till March. Nashik division has target of 1.54 crore passengers for January.

Passengers are staying away from MSRTC since last four-five years due to various reasons. On this backdrop, a campaign has been started to increase the passengers through drivers-conductors, who are known as ambassadors of MSRTC, to attract the passengers again. Target has been given to every depot for this. Divisional controllers issued instructions to make planning at depot level to increase the number of passengers.

Following expansion of private transport, there is reduction in number of MSRTC passengers. There is an adverse effect on its revenue. MSRTC has emphasised on increasing the number of passengers to find a way out of this.

A special campaign will be conducted from January to March across the state to increase the number of passengers. A target has been given to each division for every month. Nashik division has target of 1.54 crore passengers. Instructions have been issued to depot chiefs to take efforts at their level to achieve the target.

Drivers and conductors will have a responsibility to increase the number of passengers. They should behave well with the passengers and should take care that there would be no complaints from them, mention the instructions issued to depots and divisional offices.