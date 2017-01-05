Bahujan Morcha organised in the city

Nashik : 84 organisations came together and organised Bahujan Morcha to pay tributes to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary and to create awareness in Bahujan community about their rights. They asked for their rights in a memorandum handed over to the District Collector.

This Morcha was not against any community.

It was for getting their social rights, clarified the organisers. It began from B D Bhalekar ground at 2.30 pm. Agitators garlanded the statue of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe enroute and reached Shalimar Chowk via Ganjmal signal.

A garland was also offered to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Shivaji Road. The Morcha reached the district collectorate via CBS and the memorandum was given to the District Collector.

Additional District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate accepted the memorandum. Office bearers of 84 associations and people from Bahujan community took part in the Morcha.