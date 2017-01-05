New towing van arrives in the city

Nashik: A state-of-the-art towing van has arrived in the city to tow four-wheelers. Four-wheelers will be towed safely with the help of this van now.

Police administration has started to tow vehicles through private contractor since February 2016 to discipline traffic in the city.

As city has no parking lots in enough quantity, two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers park their vehicles anywhere in the city, causing obstruction to the traffic. There were scuffles between employees of the contractor and vehicle owners as four-wheelers got damaged while towing them.

Considering this police administration had asked the contractor to bring state-of-the-art towing van. The action against four-wheelers was stopped till then. In this period, four-wheeler drivers had started to park their vehicles in middle of the road. Police department was taking action against errant drivers with the help of 65 jammers, but it was not enough. With the help of this state-of-the-art towing van, vehicles can be towed easily now.